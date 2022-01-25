Teen charged with murder of Port Alberni man

Port Alberni RCMP say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the death of a man in Port Alberni last year.

The youth was arrested for second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Clifton Johnston on March 27, 2021.

Johnston was found dead on a sidewalk with stab wounds to his chest in the 3500-block of 4th Avenue.

Police say the identity of the youth will not be released because he is a minor.

Mounties say the investigation has been underway for nearly 10 months, with multiple departments contributing.

"This result couldn’t have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of the Port Alberni General Investigations Section, Forensic Identification Section, Crime Reduction Unit, other supporting investigators and the community," said Insp. Eric Rochette, the officer in charge of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment, in a statement Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.