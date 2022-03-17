Suspicious fire guts popular Nanaimo rec centre
Police are investigating an early morning fire that caused significant damage to the Departure Bay Activity Centre in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday.
Residents placed several 911 calls around 5:35 a.m. after seeing flames outside the rec centre.
Nanaimo RCMP say that the gymnasium portion of the rec centre was heavily damaged, while a nearby parking bay that houses the Salvation Army Emergency Food truck suffered heavy smoke damage.
The damaged gym is pictured. (Nanaimo RCMP)
Nanaimo assistant fire Chief Stuart Kenning says the fire apparently started in an alcove and spread to a ruptured gas line.
Four firetrucks were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, and FortisBC was also called to assist with the gas line.
No one was injured in the fire, according to RCMP, and no neighbouring buildings were damaged in the blaze.
Fire investigators examined the scene Thursday morning and determined the fire was suspicious, according to police.
Nanaimo RCMP are now heading the investigation and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Mounties are also asking for people to review any dash cam video or security camera footage of the area around 1415 Wingrove St. between 5 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
"You would be hard pressed to find anyone in the Nanaimo area who hasn’t attended an event or activity at this hall," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.
"It’s a landmark building which has served the citizens of Nanaimo well for over 60 years," he said.
The front of the rec centre is pictured. (Nanaimo RCMP)
PROGRAMS RESCHEDULED
The City of Nanaimo says a damage assessment is currently underway.
Where possible, recreation programs that were scheduled at the facility will be restarted elsewhere. In the meantime, the Departure Bay Activity Centre is closed to the public.
"It's unfortunate this well-used community centre succumbed to fire this morning," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog in a statement.
"Be assured that where possible, recreation participants will be accommodated elsewhere."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Aid groups at Polish border offer food, rest to Ukrainian refugees as war draws near
About 2 million people so far have fled Ukraine and found safety in Poland, in large part thanks to the efforts of volunteers, both local and foreign.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Police-reported anti-Asian hate crimes in Canada jumped 300 per cent in 2020: StatCan
A new report from Statistics Canada show that the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a 301-per-cent increase in police-reported hate crimes against East and Southeast Asian Canadians compared to the previous year.
Child drove pickup that struck van, killing 9 in Texas: NTSB
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday.
Tourism minister hopes for return of direct domestic flights
Canada’s tourism minister is hopeful for a return of more direct domestic flights in Canada.
Vancouver
-
Revellers flock to downtown Vancouver for St. Patrick's Day celebrations
Two years to the day after the first pandemic-related measures impacted Vancouver’s hospitality industry, bars and pubs across the downtown core were packed Thursday as people came out to celebrate an uninhibited St. Patrick’s Day for the first time since 2019.
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations below 300 for first time since January
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 300 on Thursday for the first time in months.
-
Vancouver boat owner refuses to remove Soviet Union flag, park board says
The Vancouver Park Board hasn't managed to convince a boat owner in a city-owned marina to remove his Soviet Union flag, but he's now surrounded by yellow and blue Ukrainian flags.
Edmonton
-
60 or 70 shots fired in Edmonton 'mass shooting event,' 2 charged: police chief
Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a 'horrific' mass shooting that killed one man and injured six others in central Edmonton on Saturday.
-
Kenney camp issues 'urgent' plea for help as Jean is introduced in legislature
Brian Jean was back in the Alberta Legislature Thursday but there was no warm greeting from his party leader and man he's trying to replace: Premier Jason Kenney.
-
BA.2 subvariant could cause Alberta's 6th wave by May: biologist
With the emergence of a new subvariant of COVID-19, one developmental biologist is questioning if dropping restrictions and mask mandates in Alberta was the right call.
Toronto
-
Massive Russian plane stuck at Toronto Pearson after being grounded indefinitely
A large Russian plane has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport and has been prohibited from leaving indefinitely.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extension
The Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Calgary
-
'It's go time': Banff businesses ready to welcome travellers after COVID-19 testing changes
Those working in Banff’s hospitality and tourism sector are applauding the federal government’s decision to lift pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers entering Canada on April 1.
-
Passport problems: renewal and registration delays frustrating Canadians
A rise in demand for passport services is leading to a backlog nationwide and a headache for many international travellers.
-
New Calgary psychedelic-assisted therapy clinic part of expanding industry, research
A new clinic in southwest Calgary is treating chronic pain and mental health struggles with ketamine injections among other holistic treatments and therapies.
Montreal
-
'I think I've had enough': Head of English CEGEP accuses language minister of stonewalling over Bill 96
'I've been an educator for more than 40 years. I cannot leave my career, I cannot finish without speaking up now,' said John McMahon of the proposed requirement of students in English CEGEPs to take three French courses to graduate.
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Two teens arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Terrebonne movie theatre
Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at a movie theatre in Terrebonne last weekend.
Atlantic
-
'I have every confidence in this ship': Commanding Officer of HMCS Halifax
HMCS Halifax is setting sail Saturday afternoon on a mission to support Operation Reassurance in Europe.
-
Man in custody following shelter in place order from Saint John police
Saint John Police are asking people on Britain Street between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street to shelter in place.
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
Winnipeg
-
Teens planned 'brutal, vicious' attack prior to death of Winnipeg man in Assiniboine Park: Crown
New details have emerged after a Winnipeg man was found dead in his car in Assiniboine Park – a man who died following what Crown attorneys say was a torturous, vicious and brutal attack, allegedly planned by two rural Manitoba teenagers.
-
Winnipeg child's unofficial Grade 2 report card draws laughs from parents
A lighthearted report card for a Grade 2 student in Manitoba showcases his love of goalies and ability to nap anytime.
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson has come under fire for talking about her son’s hockey game in response to a question about a woman’s death during a hospital transfer.
Kitchener
-
St. Patrick's Day Waterloo: Massive crowds descend on Marshall Street after Ezra Avenue fenced off
With Ezra Avenue blocked off with fencing, party-goers crammed onto Marshall Street instead.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Regina
-
Death of 27-year-old man in south Regina deemed homicide case: police
The death of a 27-year-old man on March 15 has been deemed a homicide case, according to Regina police.
-
Sask. farmers monitoring potential CP Rail lockout situation closely
Saskatchewan farmers are concerned that 3,000 CP Rail workers could soon be locked out.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group says
A group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.
Barrie
-
City of Barrie crews out around the clock fixing potholes
City of Barrie crews are out around the clock filling and sometimes refilling potholes that are causing drivers real headaches.
-
College faculty strike looms as negotiations continue
There is a sense of uneasiness on Barrie's Georgian College campus as a potential temporary cancellation of classes on Friday looms.
-
St. Patrick's Day celebrations a boost for Barrie businesses
Businesses in Barrie are feeling the positive impacts of St. Patrick`s Day.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
-
A Sask. man told a woman he was starting a radio station to impress her. 20 years later, they're hanging up their headhones.
It’s the end of an era for Norman and Treana Rudock, owners of the local radio stations in Nipawin, Sask.
-
St. Patrick's Day offers 'a chance to smile' in Saskatoon
People in Saskatoon were once again filling into pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's First Métis cultural centre near completion
The province is spending more than $278,000 to help with renovations to a new Métis cultural centre in Sault Ste. Marie, which will be the first permanent centre of its kind in Ontario.
-
Ottawa supports business innovation in Sudbury
The federal government is spending $418,000 to support business innovation and commercialization in Sudbury.
-
North Bay businesses want downtown road construction delayed
There’s a makeover planned for downtown North Bay, but some business owners want city council to put its foot on the brake for now.