Suspicious fire destroys horse barns at Port Alberni fairgrounds

No injuries were reported and no livestock were inside the barns at the time. (Port Alberni Fire Department) No injuries were reported and no livestock were inside the barns at the time. (Port Alberni Fire Department)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine hopes to swap Mariupol steel mill fighters for Russian POWs

Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to 'justice.'

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario