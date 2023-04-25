Suspected impaired driver of semi-autonomous car caught with seat fully reclined on B.C. highway

Mounties with British Columbia's highway patrol division are reminding those who drive autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles they are still responsible for the safe operation of their vehicles after an Alberta man was caught behind the wheel with his seat fully reclined and showing signs of impairment.

The B.C. Highway Patrol says the Honda Civic was travelling erratically on Highway 19 near Qualicum Beach around 10 p.m. on April 14.

Police stopped the northbound vehicle near Cook Creek Road and found two men inside.

The driver, a man in his 40s from Alberta, had his seat fully reclined with drug paraphernalia on his lap and displayed symptoms of impairment, according to the RCMP.

The passenger, a Vancouver Island local man in his 30s, was in possession of a small quantity of a powder suspected to be fentanyl, police said.

The driver had engaged the car's driver-assistance technology and was not physically in control of the vehicle while it was moving, police said.

"As we see a gradual shift to vehicles equipped with driver-assisted technology, we are unfortunately encountering these types of situations," said Staff-Sgt. Adam Tallboy, officer in charge of the Vancouver Island division of the B.C. Highway Patrol.

"Despite this technology, we want to remind drivers that they must still be attentive, and are still responsible for the safe operation of the vehicle regardless of whether or not the driver-assisted features are actively engaged."

The driver received a 24-hour driving prohibition and was charged with multiple motor vehicle infractions, including driving without due care and attention, police said.

The passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants.