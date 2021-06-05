VANCOUVER -- Police in Campbell River say they have made an arrest in the case of an unprovoked stabbing that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore on Island Highway.

Investigators said a woman in her 40s was approached by a stranger, who pulled out a knife and stabbed her several times.

On Saturday, Campbell River RCMP said in a news release that 37-year-old Damien Soroczynski had been arrested in relation to the incident.

Soroczynski has a criminal record in Ontario, is not from Campbell River and is "relatively new to the area," according to RCMP.

Police said he has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday, June 8.

“We hope that people in the community can feel a little more at ease now that Soroczynski is in custody," said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre, in the release.

"We also would like to wish the victim in this matter all the best in her recovery from the injuries sustained, both physical and mental," Tyre added.