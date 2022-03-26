Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of woman in Nanaimo, RCMP say

Mounties in Nanaimo say they have made an arrest in an attempted abduction case that shocked the city on Friday.

Bradley Dylan Boscariol has been arrested and remains in police custody, Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Saturday evening. Boscariol has been charged with assault with a weapon and attempted kidnapping, police said.

The assault and attempted kidnapping happened at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday in the 6900-block of Dickinson Road, near Max Bennett Pioneer Park.

Police say the woman in her 20s was walking along Dickinson Road after getting off a transit bus. She noticed a vehicle "making strange turns" before approaching her, police said Friday.

An unknown man got out of the SUV and asked the woman for directions, according to police.

While she was looking up the directions on her phone, the man swung a blunt object, striking her in the head, police said.

The woman fought back and then ran to the nearest home. Police say the man followed her on foot before getting back in his vehicle and driving north.

Police described the victim's injuries as non-life-threatening.

Investigators focussed on locating the suspect vehicle, police said, adding that Boscariol was arrested in the vehicle at roughly 6 p.m. Friday.

In announcing Saturday that an arrest had been made, RCMP said the incident had "outraged the community" and the officers of the Nanaimo detachment.

“Having an individual arrested for this incident and in police custody within 24 hours must be reassuring to the citizens of Nanaimo," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien.

"Our investigators would also like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the general public for their cooperation and assistance with this file, and to the very courageous and tough young lady who stood strong when faced with real adversity. In our books, she’s a rock star.”

Police said their investigation of the case moved quickly thanks to the woman's detailed description of the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said, noting that officers had executed search warrants at a home and a vehicle associated with Boscariol on Saturday.

Investigators are now asking the public for help locating the victim's brown leather backpack, which has been missing since the attack. They're also sharing that the woman recalls seeing "a black SUV with three male occupants drive slowly past her" just before the attack.

Anyone who has information on the SUV or the backpack should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2022-9074, police said.