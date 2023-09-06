Suspect arrested after Nanaimo stabbing sends man to hospital

One man is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing Wednesday morning in downtown Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo RCMP say both the victim and the suspect fled the scene after the stabbing around 9:30 a.m. near the A&W restaurant on Victoria Crescent.

Police located the victim about 100 metres away and he was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The victim was listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien.

The suspect, a man in his mid-30s, fled to the Port Place shopping centre, where police caught up with him as he was trying to enter the building through the roof, O'Brien said.

He was arrested for assault with a weapon and was taken into police custody.

Investigators are still looking for the knife used in the assault.