Suspect arrested after alleged sexual assaults on West Shore bus

Vancouver -

Police on Vancouver Island's West Shore say they have arrested a 33-year-old Saanich man for allegedly sexually assaulting two women aboard a BC Transit bus.

The incidents happened on Nov. 1, sometime before 8 p.m., according to a news release from West Shore RCMP.

Mounties said they were called to the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Wale Road in Colwood, where the BC Transit bus driver had parked and called police after hearing from the victims that the assault had occurred.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victims and the suspect were all still aboard the bus. Police described the suspect as a white man with a scruffy red beard, blue toque, rain jacket and black shoes. He stands 6'4" and weighs 240 pounds, police said.

They said the man was intoxicated. He was taken into custody.

"The swift actions by the victims to notify the bus driver, who in turn called police right away, allowed for officers to attend quickly and arrest the suspect," said Const. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for West Shore RCMP, in the release.

Bérubé said investigators are still hoping to speak to additional witnesses and, potentially, victims, in the case.

They're looking to speak to anyone who was on the Route 50 bus around 8 p.m. as it travelled from Station Avenue to Goldstream Avenue and Wale Road.

Witnesses can contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.