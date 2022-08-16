Sunken fishing boat off B.C. shifts into deeper water, leaks fuel in key orca habitat

Coast Guard responders view boom deployed below off San Juan Island, Washington, in this recent handout photo. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island. The Aleutian Isle is under about 30 metres of water off San Juan Island, roughly 25 kilometres east of Victoria. A statement from the U.S. Coast Guard's Pacific Northwest district says a Good Samaritan rescued the five crew members from the nearly 15-metre vessel, but it went down with nearly 10,000 litres of fuel aboard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - U.S. Coast Guard

