'Suffering for years': Advocates call on B.C. to improve health supports for adults with eating disorders

Members of Vancouver Island Voices for Eating Disorders are pictured outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 7, 2023. (CTV News) Members of Vancouver Island Voices for Eating Disorders are pictured outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 7, 2023. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Biden says in State of Union that U.S. is 'unbowed, unbroken'

U.S. President Joe Biden is using his State of the Union address Tuesday night to call on Republicans to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

A newly installed fence around the U.S. Capitol is seen, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, ahead of U.S. President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he'd do it again

A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario