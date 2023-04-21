Study estimates kelp forests worth $500B in fishing benefits, pollution removal
Underwater forests represent an average of $500 billion annually in benefits to commercial fisheries, ocean pollution removal and carbon absorption, a new international study shows.
The study is the first to examine the value of kelp's ocean canopies - found along a third of the world's shores and on all three of Canada's coasts, said Canadian co-author Margot Hessing-Lewis, a researcher with the Hakai Institute and the University of British Columbia.
Kelp forests - with a value equal to Sweden's annual GDP - are worth about three times more than previously thought. The study provides initial baseline estimates, which are highly conservative, Hessing-Lewis said, noting other economic factors, such as the seaweed's value as a food source, in pharmaceutical or medical applications or for boosting tourism, weren't evaluated.
Researchers analyzed the distribution of six of the most common kelp forests in eight ocean regions, including fish and seafood surveys, the market value and harvest rates of commercial species as well as the uptake of nitrogen and carbon.
The study helps quantify a growing understanding of the importance of healthy kelp forests beyond their vital role in supporting regional biodiversity, she said.
“These values are really helpful for policy decision-making or a cost-benefit analysis around the restoration or preservation of kelp systems,” Hessing-Lewis said, adding without such economic evaluation, there's the risk of undervaluing kelp.
As the climate crisis advances, a lot of recent research is focused on kelp forests' role as a carbon sink, she said. The recent study estimates kelp forests collectively remove at least 4.91 megatonnes of carbon from the planet's atmosphere each year - the equivalent of Croatia's annual carbon emissions.
It is somewhat surprising that kelp's benefits for fisheries production and the absorption of excess nitrogen and phosphorus in the ocean due to human activity have more significant economic values, Hessing-Lewis noted.
“Everyone is talking about kelp and its role in carbon sequestration, but the potential fisheries yield is actually way higher,” she said. “Even the nutrient filtration piece provides more value to kelp than carbon services.”
Nitrogen and phosphorus occur naturally, but excess amounts running off the land from fertilizer use, farmed animal waste, sewage or other human pollution find their way to the ocean.
Once there, this “nutrient pollution” acts like fertilizer that can spur the rapid growth of algae - including some types toxic to marine life - which consumes large amounts of oxygen that can also kill animals such as crabs, oysters or fish.
The value of kelp averaged $73,000 per hectare annually for the uptake of nitrogen and $29,000 per hectare in supporting commercial fisheries, the study said.
However, the specific value amounts for the beneficial services varied according to kelp types and the ocean regions studied, Hessing-Lewis noted.
While the B.C. coast features more than 30 different species of kelp, the most dominant kinds of kelp (Laminaria) were studied, including sugar, giant and bull kelp (Saccharina, iMacrocystis and Nereocystis) on North America's Pacific coast.
Kelp's highest values for commercial fisheries along the Pacific coast are tied to invertebrates like sea cucumbers, sea urchins and abalone, rather than fish, Hessing-Lewis said.
But overall, the kelp values for fisheries in the Pacific region are significant at the global scale.
“They're not top-end but mid-range, and even in B.C., the fish value for kelp is quite high.”
Despite the benefits kelp provides, the seaweed forests are withering due to climate change and large marine heat waves on the West Coast in recent years.
Having more information on the economic benefits of kelp will encourage governments and communities to protect or restore important areas and include them in future marine conservation sites so the underwater forests stay resilient as the ocean gets warmer, Hessing-Lewis said.
The research may prompt new marine management, sustainable development and conservation strategies worldwide, like establishing a credit system for offsetting emissions, said lead author Aaron Eger at the University of New South Wales in Australia.
The study isn't aimed at commodifying kelp forests, Eger said, but highlights the need for more investment in their preservation.
“Putting the dollar value on these systems is an exercise to help us understand one measure of their immense value,” Eger said.
“It's important to remember these forests also have an intrinsic, historical, cultural and social value in their own right.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Hassan Diab's supporters urge Canada to rebuff extradition after guilty verdict
Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
Insurance association warns federal dental plan could lead employers to drop coverage
An association of health insurance providers warns it might not be worth it for small businesses to provide dental benefits to some employees once the government launches a national dental plan, and is pitching a tax credit to convince them not to drop their coverage.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
Vancouver
-
What is happy climate action? A B.C. academic’s plan to protect the planet and spread joy
A B.C. behaviour scientist is encouraging people to ask themselves two questions before agreeing to anything: “Will this make me happier?” and “Will this reduce my emissions?”
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey bus
A celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Canada's premiers set to meet with police chiefs over public safety risks
Canada's premiers will meet with the association representing police chiefs this week over the concern of a recent spike in violence across the country.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police release 2022 crime data as premiers meet with police chiefs association
The Edmonton Police Service is releasing its crime data from last year on Friday morning.
-
All Edmonton-owned golf courses now open for 2023
The Victoria and Rundle Park golf courses opened earlier this week and Riverside Golf Course opens Friday at noon, the city said.
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 years
After losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
Toronto
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
-
Ford, Ontario will not pay to regain Twitter verification, premier's office says
Premier Doug Ford has lost his 'blue-check' on Twitter and says he will not pay to regain it.
Calgary
-
Police believed human remains, pig mask, gun would be found at Richard Mantha's rental property
Calgary police believed a search of the rural property Richard Robert Mantha was renting near Chestermere would turn up human remains, according to a search warrant viewed by CTV News.
-
Public input sought on Abbot Pass Hut heritage project
A historic hut, built by Swiss mountain guides more than 100 years ago, may be gone, but Parks Canada wants to ensure it's not forgotten.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide found
Calgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
Montreal
-
Glass protectors to prevent drink spiking part of pilot project at Montreal bars
The next time you go out for drinks with friends in Montreal, you might see a new protective cover keeping your gin and tonic safe from tampering. As part of a new pilot project, glass protectors are being distributed to local bars to prevent illicit drugs from being added to people's drinks without their knowledge.
-
Mohawk Mothers, McGill reach deal to search for graves at site of former hospital
McGill University and a group of Indigenous elders have reached a deal to search for the possibility of unmarked graves at the former site of a Montreal hospital.
-
Petition circulating calling for Minister Caire's resignation after third link backtrack
Citizens are mobilizing to demand the resignation of Minister Eric Caire because of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government's retreat on the third link tunnel between Levis and Quebec City. The petition highlights the fact that Caire put his seat on the line on the issue of the link between the two cities.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
N.B. River Watch: Water levels to drop in Fredericton, stay high in other southern communities
Water levels in some areas of the lower Saint John River are expected to drop over the weekend, a news release from New Brunswick River Watch says.
-
Not just wages, federal workers strike for ability to work from home
As the federal workers strike enters its second day, the union and government are at the negotiating table. One of the main issues dividing the two sides is work from home.
Winnipeg
-
Train derailment causes road closures in Winnipeg
A section of McPhillips Street is closed to Winnipeg traffic after several train cars carrying a crude oil byproduct derailed Friday morning.
-
'Don't risk it': border patrol agents seeing huge spike in illegal crossings from Manitoba
United States border patrol agents have seen a spike in illegal border crossing attempts from Manitoba.
-
Snow accumulation, icy roads force school and highway closures in Manitoba
As parts of southern Manitoba continue to deal with snow accumulation and ice-covered roads, some schools and highway are closed and buses are cancelled for Friday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
Kitchener man dead after Highway 401 crash
A fatal crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday night.
-
Home sweet home for Sweetheart the cockatiel missing in Waterloo Region for months
The search for Sweetheart the cockatiel is over, with the beloved bird now back at home in Waterloo, but he's got a long road to recovery ahead.
Regina
-
Roughly 10,000 expected to join dental class action against Indigenous Services Canada
A potential future class action lawsuit is shedding more light on the impacts of the dentistry work performed under the former Indian Affairs Canada between the 1960s and 1980s.
-
Police launch death investigation in North Central Regina
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in North Central Regina.
-
Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk expected to be next nominee for community safety board
Regina city council is set for a second attempt at nominating a replacement to the Community and Social Impact Regina Board of Directors.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Highway 400 south closed in Bradford for serious collision; 3 hospitalized
One person is in serious condition following a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford.
-
Man in critical condition after fight breaks out in Barrie's east end, suspect wanted
Yellow police tape surrounds a large area in an east-end Barrie neighbourhood as police investigate an altercation that sent one person to the hospital.
-
OPP cruiser heavily damaged in two-vehicle collision
Police closed a section of County Road 24 in East Garafraxa Friday morning for a collision involving an OPP cruiser.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of hate speech for alleged comments on slain woman's online obituary
A 54-year-old man is facing three criminal charges after allegedly making hateful comments on the online obituary of Megan Gallagher.
-
Saskatoon police chief recovering after medical emergency
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) Chief Troy Cooper is recovering at home after a medical emergency.
-
Study suggests simple way to get children to eat more fruits, veggies
A new study conducted in Germany shows longer meal times could increase a child's vegetable and fruit consumption.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
-
Cobalt mayor resigns, citing online bullying and disinformation
The mayor of Cobalt resigned this week, citing online bullying. Mita Gibson, who is transgender and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them,’ tendered their resignation on Tuesday.