Strong winds prompt special weather statement for Greater Victoria

Victoria -

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions Tuesday night.

The weather agency posted the special weather statements around 3 p.m. Tuesday, predicting wind gusts of up to 70 km/h along B.C.'s south coast.

The strong winds are expected to begin overnight Tuesday and persist until Wednesday afternoon.

"A cold front will cross southern B.C. tonight," reads the special weather statement. "In its wake, strong westerly wind gusts up to 70 km/h will develop overnight."

For the latest updates, Environment Canada recommends checking in on its website. Anyone looking to report a severe weather event can contact the weather agency by email at BCstorm@canada.ca or by using the hashtag #BCStorm on Twitter.