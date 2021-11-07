'Strong indications' that cruise ships will be back in a big way next year, Victoria harbour authority says

Vancouver -

There's good news on the horizon for Victoria's struggling cruise ship industry.

After two consecutive cruise seasons scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic and federal restrictions on travel by cruise ship, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says it's now taking calls from cruise lines that want to return to the city next year.

"Talking to the cruise lines, they view Victoria as a strategic port of call," said GVHA CEO Ian Robertson in an interview with CTV News Vancouver Island on Friday.

"It rounds out their itinerary very nicely."

The GVHA says thousands of passengers will once again make Victoria a port of call now that the federal government has reopened the marine border to international travellers.

The number of ships that will be stopping at Ogden Point on their way to Alaska in 2022 is currently unknown, but the first arrival is expected in March, according to the GVHA.

"There's very strong indications that, post-COVID, the cruise season is going to return to British Columbia, to Victoria, and (that) there's pent-up demand," said Robertson. "That's good news."

Victoria's full cruise ship schedule will be announced in a few weeks.

In 2019, cruise ship visitors brought more than $60 million into Victoria's economy, according to the harbour authority.