Strangers rally to save endangered sea turtle after ultra-rare discovery along B.C. coast
When Sean Hutchinson is boating, he usually avoids getting caught up in kelp beds. But this time he felt compelled to take a closer look.
“I actually did a hard 90-degree turn,” Sean says as he leaves Pedder Bay Marina and points around the bend in the shoreline. “I went over there for whatever reason.”
Sean found the kelp covered in garbage, and started cleaning-up, before making an unexpected discovery.
“A head popped up and looked,” Sean recalls. “It was the ‘Oh my God’ moment.”
It was a sea turtle looking back at him. After spending decades on the ocean, Sean knew the creature was nowhere near native to the area.
“It kind of followed a little bit,” Sean says, before showing photos and video of the turtle floating beside the boat. “It was almost asking for help.”
Seeing as it was a Sunday night, contacting someone official to help proved a challenge. But then Sean remembered hearing about a friend of a friend whose wife was a marine zoologist, and they called Dr. Anna Hall.
“I dropped everything,” Anna recalls with a laugh. “Sunday dinner was still sitting on the counter and I just left.”
When Anna arrived on the ocean, she was surprised to see the sort of turtle you’d typically find in the warm waters around Mexico or Hawaii so close to the frigid coast of B.C.
“It looked like a creature moving towards the end of its life,” Anna says.
After getting the go-ahead from officials, Anna raced to orchestrate a rescue. The turtle was lifted out of the water and into a boat, before more volunteers and onlookers on shore scrambled to borrow a wheelbarrow a secure cushions to create a carrier for the creature when it arrived back at the marina.
“Sure enough, a wheelbarrow does fit in the back of my car with a large sea turtle in it,” Anna smiles.
The turtle's only hope of survival was travelling at least five hours from Metchosin on Vancouver Island to the Vancouver Aquarium on the mainland, all the the while ensuring the creature stayed hydrated and cold.
“We’re driving down the highway with the windows down,” Sean recalls of the cold journey. “I’m spraying the sea turtle (with a spray bottle in the back seat) to keep it wet all the way to BC Ferries.”
Staff at the Swartz Bay terminal stepped up to ensure the rescuers got on the first available ferry, before the turtle was greeted on the mainland by a team from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society.
- Read more: Rescued sea turtle recovering at Vancouver Aquarium after being found 'cold-stunned' on B.C. coast
“Everybody was so happy the turtle made it to the people who know how to care for her,” Anna smiles.
Now being treated for hypothermia, the turtle has been named Moira. It turns out she is only the second loggerhead turtle ever found in the waters around B.C. While experts can only speculate how the endangered creature made it so far from home, Anna says there’s no doubt that countless strangers, like Sean, are responsible for Moira’s survival.
“People just came together to help a creature they had never seen before, and are probably never going to see again,” Anna smiles. “With any luck (Moira) will return to her home waters one day, because of caring people.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
B.C.'s dismal snow season is a glimpse of the future, says ski resort researcher
Skiers and snowboarders have faced resort closures, barren base-level runs and hikes between lifts to access the few areas that are available, even at mid-mountain levels. It's been a dismal snow season, but one expert says such conditions will be nothing unusual in just a couple decades.
Rock climber scales massive Sphere venue near the Las Vegas Strip to protest abortion
A man who bills himself as 'The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man' scaled the exterior of the massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas on Wednesday to raise funds for a pregnant woman, according to a post on his social media site. He was arrested.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
U.S. strike kills Kataib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad
A commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has blamed for attacking its troops, was killed in a U.S. strike on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA Mike De Jong giving 'serious consideration' to running federally
After three decades in provincial politics, BC United’s Mike de Jong says he's giving “serious consideration” to an offer to run for Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
-
Pathologist testifies murdered Kits park caretaker had 59 injuries to head, neck and torso
At the trial for the man accused of murdering Justis Daniel, a well-know and beloved caretaker who lived in a cottage in Kitsilano’s Tatlow Park, a forensic pathologist spent Wednesday detailing dozens of significant injuries to the victim’s upper-body and head.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.
-
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Toronto
-
Toronto City Council votes to lift tobogganing ban at 45 hills
Toronto City Council has voted to reverse a ban on tobogganing at 45 hills that were deemed unsafe by park staff.
-
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
-
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs down Stars 5-4
Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart with under nine minutes to go in the third period, moments after Dallas equalized as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary’s Tate McRae notches 3 Juno nominations including artist of the year
The Juno Award nominees were revealed Tuesday and Calgary’s very own pop superstar Tate McRae received multiple nominations.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Montreal mayor questions Quebec's tuition hike as English universities see drop in applications
Applications for Concordia and McGill universities are down as Quebec plans to push ahead with the tuition hikes for English universities.
-
Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection
Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, issued a news release Wednesday notifying of the filing.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
P.E.I. Green Party candidate unofficially wins Borden-Kinkora by-election
The Green Party of Prince Edward Island has unofficially gained a new seat in the provincial legislature.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Kitchener family still hasn’t spoken to health minister on 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
Ontario’s health minister publicly promised to reach out the family of a Kitchener teen who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy, but as of Wednesday, she still hasn't spoken to her.
-
Cambridge practices its emergency plan 50 years after historic Galt flood
The City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority are updating their emergency plans as they near the 50th anniversary of the Galt flood.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
Housing policy changes open door for affordability in Regina
The City of Regina is streamlining the building process for developers working on affordable housing projects.
Barrie
-
Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance
Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.
-
Bus window shatters as elementary students board spurring police investigation
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
-
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of Alliston man as homicide investigation continues
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday for William Schernhammer on what would have been his 25th birthday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
'It's getting scary': Saskatoon woman assaulted while waiting for public transit
A Saskatoon woman said she has safety concerns with city transit after she was assaulted and robbed on her way home from work.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
-
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners