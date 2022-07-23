Story of love and sacrifice connected to viral Ducknana statue
Story of love and sacrifice connected to viral Ducknana statue
Luke Martin was leisurely looking online when he noticed the hurried headline.
“So much panic buying going on,” he recalls the Reddit post saying. “Only two Ducknanas left.”
Luke sent the post featuring a picture of the surreal statues, which had duck heads attached to banana bodies, to his wife.
“It’s just so absurd,” Montana Martin laughs. “You can’t help but love it.”
So Montana responded to her husband’s message with “I want one.” And without even asking if she was going bananas or not, Luke rushed off to buy it as a surprise for her birthday.
“I came across the largest duck banana statue I’ve ever seen in my life,” Luke says.
It was more than a metre tall, which made self-checkout a challenge, but transportation not una-peel-ing.
“The company was lacking,” Luke says of the trip home with the Ducknana buckled into the passenger seat of his small pickup truck.
“But the looks I got from people as I went down the road was incredible."
To appreciate why the Ducknana was riding shotgun, we need to go back to when Luke was disposing of bombs.
“I decided to do the hardest, most meaningful thing that I could,” Luke says. “And for me that was joining the Canadian Army.”
After spending a decade travelling the world as a bomb disposal technician, including a seven-month deployment in Ukraine, Luke has retired and says his focus is now Montana.
“I’m going to seize every opportunity I can to make her happy,” he says.
After being away for most of his wife’s birthdays, Luke hoped this gift would make her smile.
But a few hours later Montana noticed a bunch of other Ducknana posts online.
“Immediately I said, ‘What is this?’” Montana says. “And he was like, ‘Dang it!’”
Luke never imagined that pictures of his Ducknana purchase would go viral on Reddit – inspiring countless comments, store sell-outs, and a Ducknana meet and greet at a local park – let alone be seen by Montana.
“He’s like, ‘Do you want your birthday present early?’” Montana says, before laughing. “What kind of question is that? Obviously yes!”
After Luke presented his wife with the Ducknana, he pulled out his camera, and captured a couple seconds of her laughter, which lasted a few minutes.
“I couldn’t have loved him more in that moment,” Montana smiles. “Nailed it. Perfect birthday present.”
While the couple are still deciding where to place the Ducknana in their garden, they did name him Bill, and are planning to include him in future celebrations.
“I do plan to decorate him with bunny ears for Easter and a Santa hat with a wreath around his neck for Christmas,” Montana laughs. “(It) makes him that much more amazing and funny.”
So keep your eyes "peeled" on for what Bill the Ducknana does next.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
While a scorching heat wave grips parts of the Northern hemisphere, a new study suggests human activity increases the likelihood of these extreme weather events.
Unpaid household childhood chores linked to lower wages for women in U.K. study
A recent study on childhood poverty in certain countries found unpaid household chores during childhood can lead to young women being paid less.
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
Vancouver
-
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
-
Judge dismisses $300K lawsuit over obstructed views in Whistler development
A Whistler couple who sought more than $300,000 in damages because the home built next to theirs obstructed their view and limited their privacy has had their claim dismissed.
-
Drug investigation linked to full-patch Hells Angels leads to 5 arrests
Five people were arrested following the seizure of guns and drugs in an investigation with ties to the Hells Angels.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian Open
The triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Papal motorcade will close down QEII on Sunday
Rolling road closures along a section of the QEII highway will begin Sunday, July 24, for the arrival of the Pope.
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
Toronto
-
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
-
Vaughan teenager, 17, charged in fatal stabbing outside Toronto lounge
A 17-year-old Vaughan boy is facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a Toronto lounge earlier this month.
-
Second suspect arrested following deadly east-end Toronto shooting
A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in east-end Toronto earlier this month has been arrested.
Calgary
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Victim recovering in hospital after stabbing outside downtown Calgary convenience store
Police were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of Eighth Street S.W. at around 5 a.m.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Montreal
-
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat and thunderstorm warnings in effect in and around Montreal
Weather in southern Quebec shows no signs of letting up as the intense heat is forecast to continue and severe thunderstorms are coming.
-
Watch your butts! Quebec forest fire fighters warn of discarded cigarette dangers
Since approximately 80 per cent of wildfires in Quebec are attributable to human activity, the Quebec forest fire prevention society (SOPFEU) is recommending that people who go into the forest be vigilant, especially smokers.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
-
'The last thing we need is more hospitalized COVID-19 patients': Summer case increases add stress to Maritime hospitals
The number of people with COVID-19 in Maritime hospitals this summer continues to climb, with more week-to-week increases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
Police looking for man in Elmwood drug/weapons bust
Two women are behind bars, and a male suspect is still at large, after a drug and weapons bust in Elmwood Friday evening.
-
MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg
The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak along with Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they are looking for a woman who they believe was abducted in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo region
The self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Here's the local breakdown of monkeypox cases as it’s declared a global health emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Regina
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Moose Jaw airport sets sights higher as hub for business aviation
Moose Jaw is well known for its busy airbase but that’s not the only airport in town.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Barrie
-
Will Dwyer's son launches annual Terry Fox fundraiser
Robert Dwyer was at Barrie's Meridian Place Saturday accepting donations for the Terry Fox run, just like his dad did for the past 41 years.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Victims of deadly Bradford collision identified
Police identified the victims of a deadly collision in Bradford as a man and woman, both seniors, from Toronto.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Saskatoon police investigate fatal motorcycle accident
Saskatoon Police are investigating after a single vehicle collision left a 53-year-old dead early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP requests public assistance locating man wanted for aggravated sexual assault
Ahthakakoop RCMP are searching for Shadaine Stanley, 27 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 100 paddlers go trek from Trout Lake in North Bay to Mattawa
Plenty of canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards took part in the 64km race Saturday morning.
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.