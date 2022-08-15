Steven Bacon pleads guilty to 2017 killing of Nanaimo teen

The man accused of killing Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Steven Bacon entered the guilty plea in a Nanaimo, B.C., courtroom Monday afternoon.

Bacon was charged with Chang's murder in September 2020 after he was arrested for an unrelated charge in Thunder Bay, Ont.

He was held in custody in Ontario until he was transferred back to B.C. in October 2021.

Chang was 16 years old when she was last seen alive outside a downtown Nanaimo Tim Hortons restaurant in March 2017.

Investigators found her body two months later and her death was ruled a homicide.

Bacon was 57 years old at the time and has been a person of interest in the case ever since.

A sentencing date has yet to be set in the case.