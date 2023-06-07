Speed and alcohol likely factors in fatal Nanaimo crash

A 33-year-old man from Nanaimo is dead after a single-vehicle crash south of the city Tuesday.

Mounties say the crash was reported at 8:15 p.m. in the 2400-block of White Rapids Road, just east of Harewood Lake.

Witnesses to the crash told police an older model, black GMC pickup truck was speeding before the driver apparently lost control, sending the pickup off the road and into a tree.

The B.C. Coroners Service pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, which was later towed from the scene.

Nanaimo RCMP officers and a collision analyst were on scene for several hours collecting evidence related to the crash.

Police said Wednesday they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

White Rapids Road was temporarily closed due to a hydro line that was affected by the crash, police said.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.