SPCA fundraising for 8 sick puppies in Nanaimo

The BC SPCA is helping to care for eight six-week-old puppies that were found to be suffering from a myriad of health issues in Nanaimo.

The SPCA says the owner of the puppies and their mother brought in the dogs after they realized that they were in need of medical attention.

"The owner realized that the puppies had serious health issues and the young mother was struggling to look after her eight pups," said Nanaimo SPCA manager Bonnie Pequin in a release Sunday.

Two of the husky-mix puppies were covered in scabs, while another had a hernia, according to the SPCA.

One of the dogs, now named "Captain Sparrow," was suffering from an eye condition and had to have one eye removed. The SPCA says it's hopeful he'll be able to keep his other eye as he recovers.

One puppy, named "Captain Sparrow," had to have an eye removed, according to the BC SPCA: (BC SPCA)

SPCA staff say all of the eight puppies require daily monitoring and care, and the organization is looking to vaccinated, de-worm, spay, and neuter the animals, along with their mother.

The Nanaimo SPCA is fundraising to pay for all of the necessary treatments on its website.

"We are so happy that the guardian came to us for help," said Pequin. "I am happy to say that these adorable puppies are doing much better but they will remain in care until the veterinarian says they are ready to be spayed and neutered."