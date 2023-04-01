Source of spill that turned Sidney creek white identified
The Town of Sidney says it has identified the source of a troubling spill that turned Mermaid Creek milky white on Wednesday.
Sidney chief administrative officer Randy Humble said in a statement to CTV News that paint from a residential painting project had entered the creek through the town's storm drain system.
"Residents should take care when painting and performing property maintenance to ensure that harmful substances are not entering the town’s storm system," Humble's statement reads.
"Municipal storm drains discharge into the ocean without prior treatment."
An environmental group and a local residents group have expressed concern about the spill.
"I came over and took samples and called in," said Jocelyn Gifford, chair of the Roberts Bay Residents Association.
"It was pretty alarming, not only for the ecology of the bay, but also we have a lot of neighbourhood volunteers working with peninsula streams."
The Peninsula Streams Society says it's monitoring for any harm to wildlife from the paint spill, saying the impact on birds and sea life may not be immediately noticeable.
The provincial Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy told CTV News the Peninsula Streams Society notified it of the incident on Thursday.
The ministry notified Sidney Public Works, which is responsible for responding to incidents within the town's municipal boundary.
According to the ministry, the town traced the paint to a strata complex and has spoken to the strata manager "to try and determine who let paint water go into storm drain so that they can help them understand the risk it presents to the environment."
The ministry said it is not currently considering any enforcement action against the strata.
The Town of Sidney reminds residents that unwanted paint is collected free of charge at designated recycling areas across the province, including at the Sidney Return-It depot. More information on the safe disposal of paint can be found on the Capital Regional District website.
(Peninsula Streams Society)
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Interim RCMP commissioner Duheme 'very concerned' about foreign interference
As questions continue to swirl around the issue of other countries' meddling in Canadian affairs, interim RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme says he's 'very, very concerned' about foreign interference, and would like to see the national force be able to use intelligence as evidence in its investigations.
Search for man continues after police pull 8 bodies from waters near Akwesasne
Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are working with Immigration Canada and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to confirm the identities of the eight migrants whose bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River this week.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Migrant bodies in St. Lawrence 'heartbreaking' but 'predictable,' advocate says
After the bodies of several people were discovered in the St. Lawrence River, who authorities say were likely trying to cross illegally into the U.S., a migrant advocate is questioning why people are fleeing Canada.
April storms bring May norms: Weather Network’s seasonal forecast
The latest seasonal outlook from The Weather Network shows early April will continue to be chilly with flip-flopping temperatures bringing above and below the usual levels of precipitation seen around this time.
Hungry iguana bites and infects toddler with rare bacterial infection before snatching her cake
A rare infection with tuberculosis-like symptoms was reported in a toddler after an iguana bit her before snatching away a slice of cake on a trip to Costa Rica.
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake U.S. Midwest, South
Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 21 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
Vancouver
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. island
A pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
-
Blood-covered Ikea rug prompts appeal for information from B.C. RCMP
A blood-covered rug is at the centre of an unusual appeal for information from police in the B.C. Interior.
-
Knife attack on Surrey transit bus leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a stabbing involving a TransLink bus in Surrey Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses sought
Charges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
'They are very, very powerful': Edmonton rally against RBC part of nationwide climate action plea
A handful of Edmontonians participated in a nationwide demonstration against Canada's biggest bank's continued support of fossil fuel projects.
-
Alberta's provincial court receives new name that communicates purpose 'more clearly'
The Provincial Court of Alberta will now be known as the Alberta Court of Justice.
Toronto
-
This part of the proposed Ontario Place design 'overwhelms' public space: report
Toronto city planners have found some issues with the proposed redevelopment of Ontario Place and say one part of the design is so big it 'overwhelms the public realm.'
-
Brampton, Ont. man charged with sexually assaulting, harassing female paramedics in Peel Region
A Brampton, Ont. man is under arrest after what is being described as a “troubling series of events” that saw female paramedics in Peel Region allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed.
-
4 suspects sought after loss prevention officer assaulted during grocery store theft in east end
Toronto police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a theft at a grocery store and the assault of a loss prevention officer in the east end last Thursday.
Calgary
-
'Like a coup': Albertans say they're worried about Take Back Alberta's growing influence
Some have speculated it's already "the power behind the throne" of the UCP, but a controversial right wing group appears to be grabbing even more influence ahead of Alberta's May election.
-
Calgarians collect clothing and donations for victims of Marlborough house explosion
Community members gathered Saturday to donate gently used clothing, gift cards and cash, along with messages of support for the victims of a devastating northeast Calgary house explosion.
-
Alberta's provincial court receives new name that communicates purpose 'more clearly'
The Provincial Court of Alberta will now be known as the Alberta Court of Justice.
Montreal
-
Search for man continues after police pull 8 bodies from waters near Akwesasne
Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are working with Immigration Canada and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to confirm the identities of the eight migrants whose bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River this week.
-
Two horses flee enclosure, fall into icy backyard pool as Quebec town rallies in rescue attempt
Two runaway horses were discovered in a backyard swimming pool Friday in Hemmingford, Que., about an hour south of Montreal. The horses had already been on the run for hours, locals say, escaping from a nearby enclosure.
-
Montreal shuts bustling downtown strip over heritage building safety concerns
A bustling strip in Montreal is expected to be closed for at least a week after the city raised concerns about the safety of a heritage building on Sainte-Catherine St.
Atlantic
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
-
N.S. man searching for missing son finds 38-year-old message in bottle from young boy
A Nova Scotia man who has searched for his missing son almost every day for nearly three years recently came across a letter in a bottle written by an 11-year-old boy about four decades ago.
-
'Shame on them': last bank in Louisbourg, N.S., slated to close
Residents in Louisbourg, N.S., say the expected closure of its last bank is yet another hit to a community in recovery.
Winnipeg
-
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
-
Two people found dead in Dauphin: RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin are investigating the deaths of two people Saturday morning.
-
'A tremendous feeling': Brandon's Royal Winter Fair wraps up week-long celebration
A long-running, beloved Brandon event is celebrating a successful return to fully in-person festivities this spring break.
Kitchener
-
Elmira Maple Syrup Festival back for first time since 2019
A delicious tradition has returned to Waterloo region.
-
Head-on crash in Brant County seriously injures two, alcohol believe to be factor: OPP
Brant County OPP believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a head-on crash that left two people seriously hurt.
-
Flood warnings issued for West Montrose, Drayton, New Hamburg, and Ayr
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued flood warnings to four communities along the Grand River watershed.
Regina
-
Police operation underway in north central Regina
The Regina Police Service is warning the public to stay away from a section of the North Central neighbourhood due to an ongoing operation.
-
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in search for man wanted on assault charges
RCMP in Punnichy is requesting assistance from the public in the search for a man wanted on assault charges.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County businesses brace as federal alcohol tax goes into effect
Local businesses are bracing for the Federal Government's increase in alcohol tax.
-
Police investigating house fire in Essa Township
Provincial police have been called in to investigate an early morning fire in Essa Township.
-
Royal Canadian Legion kicks off spring convention in Barrie
Legion groups from across the province are taking part in the weekend convention, which kicked off on Saturday with meetings, along with a short parade near the cenotaph.
Saskatoon
-
Apartment fire ends with $100K in damage: Saskatoon fire
Several Saskatoon residents were displaced after an overnight fire ravaged a three-story housing complex.
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats up
The Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Man injured during arrest with Taser: Prince Albert Police
A 40-year-old man is in hospital after being tasered by members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).
Northern Ontario
-
Man arrested, weapon seized on Nipissing First Nation
The Anishinabek Police Service has taken one man into custody and seized a weapon following an incident on Gerald Crescent in Garden Village on Nipissing First Nation.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
-
New ophthalmology clinic in Timmins to offer extended vision care to patients
Timmins ophthalmologist Dr. Alejandro Oliver along with Timmins and District Hospital official and local leaders have officially opened a new ophthalmology locum clinic.