Sooke victim in suspicious death investigation identified as 42-year-old father

Sooke resident Mike Leier was found in the 8500-block of West Coast Road, near Otter Point, on Sunday night. (Heather Leier) Sooke resident Mike Leier was found in the 8500-block of West Coast Road, near Otter Point, on Sunday night. (Heather Leier)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario