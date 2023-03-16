Sooke victim in suspicious death investigation identified as 42-year-old father

A man who died under what police are calling suspicious circumstances near Victoria this week has been identified as a 42-year-old father of two young boys.

Sooke resident Mike Leier was found in the 8500-block of West Coast Road, near Otter Point, on Sunday night.

Mounties received a report from paramedics at 9:45 p.m. about a man in need of medical attention. Officers arrived to find the man had died, police said in a statement Monday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed the man was likely injured in a remote wilderness area near Jordan River," according to the statement.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the suspicious death investigation with assistance from the Sooke RCMP.

"The investigation is still in its infancy but police have no information to indicate that there is an ongoing threat or risk to the general public," B.C. RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said Monday.

Heather Leier, the victim's wife, confirmed his identity to CTV News on Thursday.