Sooke residents say 'out of control' traffic congestion on the rise

A two-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 between Langford and Sooke, B.C., has been under construction for nearly two years.

Construction on the stretch of highway was supposed to be completed this summer, but that deadline has now passed.

On Monday, CTV News asked the province how far behind the project was and if it was still on budget. As of Tuesday afternoon, the B.C. government still hadn’t responded to our questions.

David Evans, owner of the Stick In The Mud Coffee House and Specialty Roaster in Sooke, says the highway construction, coupled with increased interest in communities along the island's western coast, has led to high traffic volumes.

"Congestion is at a point that I have never seen before," he said Tuesday. "It is really bad."

Long-time Sooke resident Leo Kreeft, who was at the café Tuesday, called traffic levels "out of control and stupid."

It's part of a problem that's been brewing in the community for the past five years.

Sooke’s population is growing and cheaper real estate has meant many have made the choice to move to the small community.

Now a new problem has developed, stemming from an increase in commuters.

"Actually, I drove the road yesterday at around 4:30 in the afternoon and traffic was backed up probably 12 or 13 kilometres," said Evans. "All the way to the four lanes."

POTENTIAL SOLUTIONS

Mike Menard, president of the Sooke Chamber of Commerce, says something more needs to be done before the problem gets worse.

"We’re having a hard time getting our people in and out of town because we only have one roadway that accommodates many communities up the line," he said.

He’s calling for a bypass to be built around Sooke.

"A bypass around the centre core of the city would facilitate a lot of the big trucks, a lot of the commuters through Sooke," said Menard.

Kreeft likes the idea but does have some concerns.

"Well a bypass is great, if they could do it sustainably," said the long-time Sooke resident. "You know, not to impede onto our forests and our waters."

Another idea being floated by the owner of the coffee house to relieve traffic congestion through Sooke is better transit.

"I think there are other solutions that should be looked at first," said Evans. "Maybe a dedicated transit lane, maybe express busses right to downtown Victoria, not just to Langford."