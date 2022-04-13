Sooke RCMP arrest 2 men after report of threats with firearm

Two men were arrested Monday evening after police received a report of someone making threats with a firearm in Sooke, B.C.

Police say the report came in around 7:30 p.m. for a property in the 6700-block of Sooke Road.

"Frontline officers immediately attended the area where two men were arrested on scene," said Sooke RCMP in a statement Wednesday.

Police say that officers also found cash and illicit drugs when conducting searches related to the arrest, including 17.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 79 grams of suspected benzodiazepines (a substance used in drugs such as Valium and Xanax), and 30.5 grams of meth.

Mounties say several weapons were also seized, though they did not specify if any of the weapons were guns.

Police say Sean Tierney, 25, and Jeremy Tinnion, 33, were arrested at the scene.

Mounties are recommending three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking against Tierney — and one charge of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of a prohibited weapon against Tinnion.

"This is another example of the efforts by police to intercept dangerous illicit drugs destined for the streets of our community," said Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting detachment commander of the Sooke RCMP.

"Drug trafficking in Sooke will not be tolerated and we will continue to prioritize these types of investigations in support of a safe community," he said.

Police encourage anyone who spots something suspicious in the community to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.