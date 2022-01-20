Sooke, B.C. seeks arts committee volunteers for new projects

The District of Sooke is looking for a pair of volunteers to offer guidance to council on artistic projects and events in the community.

There are two openings on the Sooke Program for the Arts Committee that the district is hoping to fill by February.

"So that council can have an artist take, or a volunteer community-based take, on an art-related initiatives,” said manager of parks and environmental services for the District of Sooke, Laura Hooper.

The successful candidates would join a diverse group of volunteers who meet once a month.

The SPA Committee is responsible for offering input to the community and council on collaborative artistic events, programs and projects.

“You don’t have to be an artist, you don’t have to be someone who’s super keen and educated on culture, but we want somebody who wants to collaborate with us and be part of our community and give something back," said Hooper.

“This person would have an open mind and a fun spirit and have a love of art."

Some of the projects the SPA Committee has worked on in the past include the trail maker design on the Stickleback Trail, as well as the art installations at the district’s public transit shelters.

Anyone interested in the position can find an application form on the District of Sooke’s website.