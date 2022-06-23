Snuneymuxw First Nation step closer to significant land acquisition in Nanaimo

The Snuneymuxw First Nation and a private developer have come to an agreement to potentially reacquire 263 acres of land for the Snuneymuxw people.

The agreement, called a recognition, cooperation and mutual benefit agreement, was signed by the First Nation and Seacliff Properties at event Wednesday morning at the Snuneymuxw council chambers.

Seacliff Properties, which currently owns the land, is in the process of developing a 726-acre mixed-use development, called Sandstone, in Nanaimo’s south end.

“It’s not always about the last dollar. It’s about having a conscience and doing the right thing,” says Jeany Lee, director of asset management and acquisitions for Seacliff Properties.

“We were presented the opportunity to work with Snuneymuxw. We certainly thought it was a good fit and the right thing to do,” added Lee.

Jeany Lee of Seacliff Properties with Bill Yoachim, acting chief of Snuneymuxw, sign the agreement in Snuneymuxw council chambers. (CTV News)

The agreement is contingent, however, on a few things getting approval from Nanaimo city council.

Eighty-eight acres of the 263 acres of land will be given to Snuneymuxw First Nation upon an official community plan getting approval.

If the rezoning application for the Sandstone project is successful, another 25 acres will also be put forth, along with an option to purchase an additional 150 acres.

"The economic impact [of the Sandstone project] is incredibly important," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog.

"It’s even more important that Snuneymuxw see the return of lands. The loss of their lands was the loss of everything to them and this is a tremendous step forward," he added.

The 263-acre parcel of land runs along Cedar Road, adjacent to the Nanaimo Regional District landfill.

“What’s amazing is it’s basically repatriating land back to Snuneymuxw, which was obviously never surrendered in our territory,” said Snuneymuxw acting chief Bill Yoachim.

It's unclear what Snuneymuxw will do with the land but it could be used for parks and recreation, agriculture and housing.

“Chief [Mike] Wyse and council have always wanted to get people home to have somewhere to live and right now we can’t provide that opportunity," said Yoachim.

Snuneymuxw currently has between 700 to 800 acres of land with a population of approximately 2,000 people, 700 of whom live on Snuneymuxw territory.