Snowstorm snarls traffic, cancels ferries, cuts power to thousands on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remained under winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy snow cancelled buses, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
Parts of southern Vancouver Island saw more than 30 centimetres of accumulation overnight and more snow was expected to pile up before tapering off Tuesday afternoon.
Environment Canada said an additional five to 10 centimetres was still to come for areas between Victoria and Qualicum Beach before Wednesday morning.
Officials with the Ministry of Transportation urged residents against non-essential travel. For those who must drive, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. recommended packing emergency kits including jumper cables, warm clothes and shovels.
Social media posts showed vehicles spinning out or stuck on the sides of roads, and some cyclists venturing out on two wheels.
More than 6,200 BC Hydro customers were in the dark early Tuesday as downed power lines were affecting service in Victoria, Sooke and Metchosin, as well as on the southern Gulf Islands.
The University of Victoria was closed for the day and in-person exams were cancelled. Online exams were expected to proceed as scheduled.
Vancouver Island University, Camosun College and Royal Roads University also closed their doors to staff and students.
The snowstorm shut down public services in Greater Victoria and severely restricted flights at Victoria International Airport.
Bus service in the capital was suspended early Tuesday and had yet to resume in the afternoon, but officials were making plans to begin a gradual return to service on some major routes, said BC Transit spokesperson Tessa Humphries.
“All service is currently suspended in the Victoria Regional Transit system,” she said in an interview. “We are closely monitoring the conditions and our team is working very hard to resume service.”
Roads must be plowed for the routes to be used safely, she said.
At Victoria International Airport, some flights were landing and departing but there were numerous cancellations and delays earlier in the day, said airport spokesperson Rod Hunchak.
"We've had over two dozen cancellations and around 18 delays," he said, adding the airport typically handles about 70 flights daily.
"That will probably change as the day progresses. We've seen flights that were delayed turned into cancellations, so it's changing all the time."
Hunchak said airport crews worked overnight to keep the runways, roads and other airport areas clear, but the weather was challenging.
"Things are as good as can be expected considering the amount of snowfall that occurred," said Hunchak. "Certainly, we didn't have the same operational impact that Vancouver is experiencing. Our crews have been working since yesterday and we do have flights that are taking off and landing and departing."
Humphries said public transit service in the Duncan and Cowichan Valley areas on Vancouver Island were suspended due to the poor road conditions, while transit in Nanaimo and the Comox Valley was operating, but riders should expect delays.
The snowfall forced Vancouver International Airport to temporarily suspend incoming flights and hold many departing planes at their gates.
BC Ferries also cancelled all morning sailings between the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and southern Gulf Islands because of poor visibility and staff difficulty reaching ferry terminals.
First responders and road maintenance contractors across Vancouver Island asked drivers to stay off the roads Tuesday unless travel was necessary.
The heavy snowfall on the island also stranded B.C. Premier David Eby at home.
He said his eight-year-old son's holiday day camp was cancelled for the day and his three-year-old daughter's child care was closed due to the snowfall.
"We're all together here at home," said Eby. "Both parents working remotely as in a flashback to pandemic days and whenever we get a window we're going to fire those kids out into the snow, and in the meantime Netflix is our friend."
BC Hydro said in a statement that heating demands caused by the cold weather had resulted in a new record for peak hourly electricity demand on Monday night.
Consumption between 5 p.m. and 6.p.m. surpassed 10,800 megawatts, breaking the previous record set on Dec. 27, 2021.
The electricity supplier's website showed more than 30 outages across the province, most of them clustered on the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island.
With files from The Canadian Press
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
Trump tax audits required by law were delayed, panel says
A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former U.S. president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
Packed planes spent hours stuck on the tarmac overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
Filmmaker recording behind-the-scenes Pelosi documentary captures chaos of Capitol riot
When filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi was recording footage for her behind-the-scenes documentary about her mother, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she suddenly found herself covering a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
Packed planes spent hours stuck on the tarmac overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Whiteout conditions, blowing snow in Fraser Valley
Road conditions in the eastern Fraser Valley are being described as “very poor” by police as frigid temperatures persist in the wake of a winter snowstorm.
-
Flying out of YVR? Here's what Air Canada and WestJet are offering if you cancel
With winter weather causing "unprecedented" delays and cancellations out of Vancouver International Airport during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, airlines are offering options for travellers who choose to cancel their plans.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
'All hands on deck': AMA wait times skyrocket in Edmonton
Brandon Klassen, with automotive services at AMA, said the cold, snowy weather and poor driving conditions have caused a spike in calls for roadside assistance, with volumes at seven times the normal amount.
-
'We're delivering': Alberta will cover next-generation insulin pumps before new year
The UCP government says Albertans in need of next-generation insulin pumps may be able to get one covered by the province as soon as this Friday.
Toronto
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
-
Vaughan councillor tried to solve gunman's complaints a month before shooting
About a month before five people were killed during a shooting spree in a condo north of Toronto, a city councillor met the presumed gunman in his suite looking to help solve his complaints, but didn’t see any evidence of the problems Francesco Villi fixated on, the councillor said.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Calgary shelters, outreach groups help city’s most vulnerable during cold snap
As Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning, local agencies are stepping up to help the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
94 sea cans stolen and sold to unsuspecting victims in Calgary
A 37-year-old Calgary man faces 20 charges in connection with a scheme where almost 100 sea cans were stolen from rental companies and sold to unwitting victims.
Montreal
-
Charter of the French Language would likely apply to federal businesses in Quebec
Private companies under federal jurisdiction in Quebec will likely be forced to comply with Quebec's Charter of the French Language, commonly known as Bill 101, whether the Trudeau government likes it or not.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
The Montreal region will be hit with a powerful storm system that will bring 'significant' snowfall, strong winds and some rain just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
Woman helps police recover AirPods allegedly stolen from Que. hotel room using Apple's 'Find My' feature
A Toronto woman says she used geo-tracking software on her smartphone to help Quebec police track down her Apple AirPods after an employee at the hotel she stayed at allegedly stole them during her stay.
Atlantic
-
Dangerous person alert issued after gunshots reported in Shelburne County, N.S.
The RCMP is telling people near Centreville Southside Road in Lower Clarks Harbor, N.S., to shelter in place after a dangerous person alert was issued Tuesday night.
-
'It’s unimaginable': Family mourning death of university student calls for public health transparency
Speaking from his home in Kemptville, Ont., Mike Gaynor says his family is in turmoil, after his 18-year-old daughter, Maria, died of meningitis B last week.
-
Nine-month-old baby tested positive for RSV after passing away, says godmother
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
Winnipeg
-
Bear spray used in two commercial robberies in west Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police are investigating two more robberies involving bear spray.
-
Holiday travel plans turning into a 'nightmare' for passengers stuck at Winnipeg airport
Some holiday travellers are facing cancellations and delays due to extreme weather in western Canada that's causing major problems for airlines.
-
11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in St. Vital: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St. Vital on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is currently on scene investigating a shooting.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
Regina
-
New report highlights Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary folks' experiences in Sask.
A new community report is addressing the lack of data on Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming (2STNBGN) people in Saskatchewan.
-
SARM expresses concerns over new limits on taxation for companies operating in RMs
The Government of Saskatchewan feels commercial and industrial companies are paying more than their fair share of property taxes in some rural municipalities (RMs). The province is imposing new limits, which is causing concern for the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).
-
'Every piece has a story': Regina resident shows off collection of nearly 300 nativity scenes
For Regina resident Garnet Mang, Christmas is the most important time of the year. An appreciation he shows with his massive collection of nativity scenes.
Barrie
-
Driver, 21, killed in collision with hydro pole in Barrie, woman critically injured
Police are investigating a collision that happened in the south end of Barrie overnight on Tuesday that claimed the life of the driver and seriously injured the passenger.
-
Brazen truck theft caught on camera in Barrie's south end
A brazen vehicle theft in Barrie's south end was caught on camera early Sunday morning when two people broke into a Dodge Ram truck and, within minutes, sped away.
-
Barrie woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Clearview, three others hospitalized
Provincial police say a Barrie woman died in a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township late Monday afternoon that left three others with serious-life-threatening injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders
Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
North Bay police provide update on homicide that took place Saturday morning
The North Bay Police Service are still investigating the homicide that took place in the city's downtown early Saturday morning