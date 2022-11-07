Snowfall warning issued for Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island

A snowfall warning is in effect for eastern Vancouver Island and the Greater Victoria region Monday as Environment Canada says approximately 10 centimetres could accumulate along the Malahat highway between Goldstream and Mill Bay, B.C.

The weather office says "periods of heavy snow" will begin late Monday and last through Tuesday morning.

"Snow will begin this evening and quickly intensify before tapering off to periods of light snow early Tuesday morning," the agency said.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system off Vancouver Island is expected to draw out cold air from the B.C. Interior.

"As it crosses the Strait of Georgia, periods of heavy snow will develop across the Malahat highway, especially near the summit," the agency said.

Drivers are cautioned to check for rapidly deteriorating travel conditions before setting out.

Meanwhile, electricity has been restored to all but a handful of BC Hydro customers after Friday night's windstorm knocked out power to nearly 80,000 on Vancouver Island.

Crews worked around the clock over the weekend to restore power to the roughly 330,000 customers who lost electricity provincewide during the storm.