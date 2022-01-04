Snow up to 20 cm possible on Vancouver Island as icy roads stop school buses in Mid-Island

More snow could be headed to communities across Vancouver Island beginning Tuesday.

Environment Canada warns that bursts of heavy snowfall could occur Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with storm watches and special weather statements issued for all regions of the island.

"Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast remain under the influence of an unstable airmass," said Environment Canada Tuesday morning.

"This will produce pockets of flurries today. Some of these pockets may produce short bursts of heavy snow with sudden reduction in visibility and rapid accumulation of snow on roads and walkways," said the weather agency.

While some snow is expected Tuesday, even more snowfall is expected on Wednesday.

Environment Canada predicts that 10 to 20 centimetres of snow will fall over the North, East, and Inland regions of Vancouver Island between Wednesday evening and late Thursday morning.

Greater Victoria is expected to be spared from most of the snowfall over the next several days, but a storm watch is in effect for the Malahat Highway on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," says Environment Canada.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

The weather agency adds that driving can be hazardous if snow reduces visibility, and that commuters should expect possible traffic delays during rush hour periods.

The latest updates on the weather alerts can be found on the Environment Canada website.

Jan 4, 2022: (Environment Canada)

ICY ROADS

Police in Nanaimo and Victoria are urging drivers and pedestrians to be cautious as black ice may be on roads and sidewalks Tuesday.

Roads in #Nanaimo are very icy leading to numerous vehicles going off road right or left. 11 MVI's since last night. The phrase for the day is: SLow the Blazing Down Bye #Roadsafety — Nanaimo RCMP (@NanaimoRCMP) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, poor road conditions have caused some school buses to stop running in the Cowichan Valley School District on Tuesday.

Despite some bus routes being cancelled, schools in the district remain open Tuesday.

The Cowichan Valley School District says some local delays on routes that are still operating should be expected.

Further details on the cancelled bus routes can be found here.