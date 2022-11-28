Snow, sub-zero temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island

Wintry weather is in the forecast for Vancouver Island early this week, with Environment Canada warning of the potential for snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a special weather statement Monday, the weather office says accumulating snow could lead to poor driving conditions in Greater Victoria and across Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

Snowfall amounts will vary, with inland areas seeing accumulation approaching 15 centimetres. Elsewhere, there snow is expected to mix with rain overnight Tuesday or Wednesday morning as milder air moves into the region.

Environment Canada said winds through the mainland inlets will bring modified Arctic air to cover the island starting Monday morning.

"This cold air will remain in place until Tuesday when a low pressure system traveling down the B.C. coast will spread snow to Vancouver Island beginning late morning," the weather agency said.

The City of Victoria opened a co-ed warming centre overnight Sunday at the James Bay United Church due to the cold temperatures.