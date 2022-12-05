Snow, freezing rain in forecast for Vancouver Island: Environment Canada
Special weather statements were issued Monday as forecasters are calling for more snow and freezing rain on parts of Vancouver Island, including Greater Victoria, and the southern Gulf Islands.
Environment Canada says periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle are possible during the Tuesday morning commute in Victoria, the Sunshine Coast, eastern Vancouver Island, Port Alberni, the Cowichan Valley and the southern Gulf Islands.
Total snowfall is projected at under four centimetres but drivers are warned that roads are likely to be slippery.
"The recent cold weather has primed the south coast for low-elevation snowfall," Environment Canada said Monday morning. "A low-pressure system will spin up over Vancouver Island, producing periods of light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle beginning early Tuesday morning."
Temperatures are expected to rise Tuesday afternoon, changing periods of light snow to periods of light rain, the weather office said. However, for inland sections near Campbell River, B.C., the snow will likely continue into Tuesday night.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
'Doesn't line up': MPs challenge minister over instances of MAID offered to veterans
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was challenged by MPs on Monday about how the federal government is handling the growing number of veterans who've reported being offered medical assistance in dying.
Permanent residents can now apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces
Permanent residents can now apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces, regardless of whether they have been trained by a foreign military.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
Danielle Smith willing to make changes to her signature Alberta sovereignty bill following criticism
Just days after introducing her first bill as Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith says she is prepared to make changes after widespread criticism that the legislation grants unchecked power.
Loblaw exec pushes back on claim that grocery giant is profiteering from inflation
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
U.S. police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects
The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.
Prince Harry says royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories
Prince Harry said the royal household regularly leak stories about each other, calling it 'a dirty game' in a new trailer released on Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver mayor blasts B.C.'s snow response as 'failure,' demands action
The mayor of Delta, B.C. is adding his voice to the chorus of criticism about Metro Vancouver's snow response after drivers were stranded for hours on the region's roads, bridges and highways.
-
B.C. health officials plan for ‘vaccine blitz’ to protect kids during flu season
B.C. health officials are making plans for a vaccine blitz at the end of this week to protect children during influenza season.
-
Mounties seek man who allegedly assaulted woman with young child at Coquitlam grocery store
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman while she was shopping with a young child last month.
Edmonton
-
'The kind of leader I am': Smith accepts sovereignty act amendments from UCP caucus
Alberta's premier says she is OK with her caucus making changes to the sovereignty act she introduced last week, while the NDP argued it would be better to scrap it altogether.
-
2 killed in crash east of Edmonton
Two people are dead after a crash early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 16 at Highway 855 south of Mundare around 1:40 a.m.
-
This Edmonton church has been designated a historic resource because of its architecture
An Edmonton church has been designated a historic resource by the city.
Toronto
-
-
Seniors lost $4.2M to grandparent scams this year. Here's how one Ontario man lost $8,000
When the phone rang, Stuart Irvine of Mississauga wasn’t sure who was on the other end of the line, but then a voice said, “Grampy, it’s me.”
-
Massive sinkhole swallows part of Dundas Street ahead of the holidays
A massive sinkhole has swallowed a portion of Dundas Street West and with it, local businesses’ hopes of the return to a regular holiday season.
Calgary
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound Stoney Trail
Calgary police have closed a section of southbound Stoney Trail N.E. at Mcknight Boulevard N.E. after a multi-car crash involving a semi-truck.
-
-
Taradale house gutted by fast-moving flames in Monday fire
A home in Taradale suffered extensive damage from a fast-moving fire.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about Polytechnique mass shooting, team says
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about the 1989 Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and wounded several others, according to statements made to Radio-Canada. The statement from France Margaret Bélanger, president of Group CH, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, comes two days after the player spoke out against proposed federal gun-control legislation.
-
Influenza and COVID-19 continue to spread in Quebec, RSV on the decline
With the holiday season just a few weeks away, Quebec is still dealing with a triple wave of infectious respiratory diseases.
-
Woman struck by semi truck crossing the street and killed on Nuns' Island
A woman was struck and killed by a big rig truck on Monday morning while crossing the street on Montreal's Nuns' Island on Monday morning. Police are on the scene, and are advising residents to avoid the area.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia could be nearly five degrees warmer by 2100: report
A new report from the Nova Scotia government paints a grim picture of how climate change could impact the Atlantic province by the year 2100 if more isn't done to address the crisis.
-
Ottawa calls for project proposals that help internationally trained health workers
The federal government says that in order to address major labour shortages in health care, it will put $90 million toward projects that remove barriers preventing qualified new Canadians from working in their field.
-
Four people arrested in rash of copper wire thefts in New Brunswick
Four people have been arrested in connection with a rash of copper wire thefts in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
'It needs to stop': Hundreds gather to honour Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer
Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday night to honour four Indigenous women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer.
-
The food prices that will see the biggest increase in Manitoba next year
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
Kitchener
-
Former regional councillors who voted for lifetime benefits 'regret the way in which this unfolded'
The measure, approved during one of the last meetings of the former council’s term, caused a flurry of controversy and some current councillors have already said they plan to try to undo the decision.
-
Young people in K-W need to save for an average of 20 years to afford a down payment: report
A new report shows just how drastically housing prices have outpaced many people’s budgets.
-
Man pulls knife when asked to leave Kitchener establishment: police
A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brandished a knife when asked to leave a licensed establishment in Kitchener.
Regina
-
More people in Sask. feel worse about finances year-over-year than any other province: poll
A majority of Saskatchewan residents feel they are worse off financially at the moment than they were last year, according to a recent poll.
-
'It is real life': Overdose crisis reaches new heights, over 1,000 deaths in Sask. since 2020
According to the latest figures from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Saskatchewan has set records in drug toxicity deaths year-over-year, since it began publicly tracking figures in 2016. During the pandemic overdose deaths ballooned to heights never before seen — 326 in 2020, up from 179 in 2019, then 410 in 2021.
-
New east Regina fire station expected to open by 2026
The City of Regina purchased a vacant lot in east Regina for the development of a new fire station, expected to be complete by 2026.
Barrie
-
Barrie mother remains behind bars after 3 pedestrians seriously injured in crash near Sadlon Arena
A 32-year-old Barrie woman charged with impaired driving following a crash that sent three people to trauma centres last week made a brief court appearance in Barrie on Monday.
-
Simcoe County man arrested at gunpoint after motel staff call 911
Police arrested a man at gunpoint in Midland early Monday morning following two 911 calls from staff at a motel.
-
RVH receives $1 million donation, putting dent in historic fundraising campaign
The RVH Auxiliary donated $1 million to the Keep It Wild campaign on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman facing murder charge appears in court
A woman accused of killing a Saskatoon man made her first court appearance on Monday morning.
-
-
Saskatoon zoo welcomes pack of Arctic wolves
The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has a new addition to its troupe — a small pack of Arctic wolves.
Northern Ontario
-
33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash
A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.
-
Sudbury can’t maintain all 24 fire, paramedic stations, report concludes
A review of Greater Sudbury’s 24 fire and paramedic stations has concluded that many of them should be consolidated, a move it said wouldn’t affect service levels or lead to layoffs.
-
MNRF searching for person who shot and abandoned bull moose in northern Ontario
A bull moose was shot and abandoned near Gogama in northern Ontario last month and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking the public to help identify those responsible.