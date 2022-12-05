Snow, freezing rain in forecast for Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Special weather statements were issued Monday as forecasters are calling for more snow and freezing rain on parts of Vancouver Island, including Greater Victoria, and the southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada says periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle are possible during the Tuesday morning commute in Victoria, the Sunshine Coast, eastern Vancouver Island, Port Alberni, the Cowichan Valley and the southern Gulf Islands.

Total snowfall is projected at under four centimetres but drivers are warned that roads are likely to be slippery.

"The recent cold weather has primed the south coast for low-elevation snowfall," Environment Canada said Monday morning. "A low-pressure system will spin up over Vancouver Island, producing periods of light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle beginning early Tuesday morning."

Temperatures are expected to rise Tuesday afternoon, changing periods of light snow to periods of light rain, the weather office said. However, for inland sections near Campbell River, B.C., the snow will likely continue into Tuesday night.