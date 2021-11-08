Slopes at Mt. Washington to open next month

Victoria -

Staff at the Mt. Washington Alpine Resort are gearing up for another snowy season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slopes are expected to reopen on Dec. 10 for alpine enthusiasts.

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is not required for skiing, though the resort says it "strongly" encourages all guests to be vaccinated.

While two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to ski or snowboard, proof of vaccination is mandatory for sit-down establishments at the resort, such as restaurants.

Masks must also be worn in all indoor spaces for people aged 12 and older.

"We greatly appreciate everyone's cooperation in following BC Provincial Health Guidelines and all Resort Health & Safety Protocols when visiting Mount Washington this season," reads an update on the resort's website Wednesday.

"Navigating your way around will be a little different, and it will important to practice patience and gratitude among your fellow adventurers."

The resort adds that all its staff, volunteers and contractors are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some 11 centimetres of snow fell over Mt. Washington overnight Monday, and the resort expects another 46 centimetres to fall over the next 48 hours.