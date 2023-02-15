Skiing fall mistaken for car crash after smartwatch calls 911 on Mt. Washington

In this Sept. 15, 2017, photo, the non-cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3 is displayed in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP Photo) In this Sept. 15, 2017, photo, the non-cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3 is displayed in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP Photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario