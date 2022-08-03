'Size of grapefruits': Vancouver Island mayor caught in extreme Alberta hailstorm

As it happened: The final 2022 Conservative leadership debate

Three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest debated one last time in both official languages in Ottawa on Aug. 3. Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre opted to skip the debate. Here are our reporters' real-time updates as the event unfolded.

Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident

A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus

No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.

