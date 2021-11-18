Single lane reopens after sinkhole closes Highway 19 north of Nanaimo

Victoria -

A single southbound lane reopened on Highway 19 near Lantzville, B.C., on Friday after a sinkhole closed traffic in both directions Thursday.

The sinkhole is located at the intersection of Highway 19 and Superior Road, roughly four kilometres north of Nanaimo.

All northbound traffic remains closed on the highway as of Friday morning. According to DriveBC, the lanes will be closed "until further notice."

Vehicles are being detoured through Superior Road and Lantzville Road.

"I would ask that people respect travel signs and speeds through First Nations land and local communities," said Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Janelle Staite of the detours, which cross through smaller roadways.

Staite said Thursday that the sinkhole was "about the size of a vehicle."

Drivers are reminded to follow all signage and directions from traffic controllers.

The location of the sinkhole is shown: (Google Maps / DriveBC)