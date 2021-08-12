SIDNEY, B.C. -- Before we get to the beginning of this story, let’s start with an introduction.

“Lolly Mazuma!” Tracey says.

“Who’s Lolly Mazuma?” I ask.

“Lolly Mazuma is the name of the tree out front,” she smiles.

Which begs the question, “Why?”

Tracey begins to answer it with one of the things her dad used to say when she was a kid.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees,” she recalls him saying. “So I thought, ‘Hmmm. Let’s change that!’”

To understand how Tracey is striving to change that with the tree in her front yard, you need to know that she’s been making a note of what she’s grateful for every day for about 30 years.

“I like the idea of thinking thoughtfully about what you’re grateful for each day,” Tracey says. “Because each day is a gift and you should cherish that.”

After filling a stack of books with her private appreciation — and seeing what a positive difference it’s made in dealing with life’s inevitable ups and downs — Tracey wondered about turning the tree into a place for public gratitude.

She began by putting a little table beside the tree, with a jar on it.

The jar is filled with blank tags and a pen. A note attached to the jar invites you to write a message on the tag about what you’re grateful for, what you remember, or what you wish.

“People are reminiscing about the past, some are thinking about the future, some are kind of dealing with the now,” she says.

Then you’re asked to tie your note to one of Lolly Mazuma’s branches. Tracey says almost 100 people have accepted the invitation and now the tree is blossoming with meaningful messages.

“I’m grateful for awesome friends who make my life whole,” Tracey reads one of the tags.

Another says, “I’m grateful for getting outside.”

“I’m so grateful for being pregnant,” Tracey reads a tag twirling in the breeze.

“I remember when you showed me love and care when I was hurt,” says another.

“I’m grateful for my shoes,” Tracey smiles at the note obviously written by a child. “I love that one!”

It turns out this wealth of priceless positivity is a self-fulfilling prophecy; Tracey named the tree Lolly Mazuma after two slang words for money.

“I’ve always felt I’m as rich as Bill Gates,” Tracey says, before smiling. “My bank account just doesn’t reflect it.”

Which is why, if Tracey’s dad could tie a note on the tree, he’d no doubt write how grateful he was to see his little girl grow up to be a positive force in her neighbourhood.

“I know he’s looking down and going, ‘Hey!’” she begins to smile, before pausing to fight back tears.

Although he was right that money can’t grow on trees, Lolly Mazuma is showing us that reminders of how rich we actually are can.

“I want there to be joy in the community,” Tracey says. “I want everybody to feel rich.”