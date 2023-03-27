Sidney Street Market returning after 3-year hiatus

The popular Sidney Street Market is returning to the seaside town this summer, following a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

The market will run every Thursday evening from June 15 to Sept. 14 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The last time the market was held on Beacon Avenue was in 2019, before provincial health protocols shuttered the festival from taking place at that location.

In January, the municipality sought proposals for a company to manage the popular street market.

On Monday, the town said that Victoria-based Blue Coast Event Group had been selected to run the market this summer.

Blue Coast is an experienced event production company and was responsible for organizing the Victoria Canada Day festival last year.

As of Monday, Sidney is accepting applications for vendors. Applications for food vendors are not yet open, but will be "coming soon," according to the municipality.

The market first launched in 2000 and has grown to be one of the most popular outdoor markets on Vancouver Island, the town says.