'She was the star': Wolf-dog that toured B.C. for educational purposes dies

Tundra, a wolf-dog who travelled British Columbia with her owner, Gary Allan, educating people about the importance of wolves, has died.

Allan made the difficult choice to put down his 15-year-old wolf-dog, who was 90 per cent wolf, on Sunday after her legs began weakening in the last few months.

Over the past 14 years, the duo travelled across B.C. educating people about wolves. They visited more than 300 schools and participated in multiple community events.

"It was very evident she was the star, people connected with her so well because she had such a graceful and beautiful and majestic soul," said Allan, who lives on Vancouver Island.

Tundra’s calm and approachable behavior was extremely unique for a wolf.

"When people saw her they were in awe," said Allan. "She had such an incredible demeanor, she was so loving."

Tundra the wolf-dog is seen with owner Gary Allan at a school event. (CTV News)

Allan posted about Tundra’s passing on Facebook on Sunday, and the response from people who have been touched by her has been overwhelming, he says.

"What’s been so heartwarming is the outpouring of love and support that I have received from many friends, many teachers where Tundra and I have visited," Allan said.

Allan will continue his work in educating people about wolves without his companion by his side and won't be getting another wolf-dog. Instead, he will keep Tundra’s legacy alive through video during his future presentations.

"It’s sad losing her," he said. "I will think about her as I do every minute of the day."