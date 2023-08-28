Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Vancouver Island

Much of Vancouver Island is under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada says inland regions of the island from Victoria to Woss, and northern Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Cape Scott, can expect thunder, strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Inland areas are mountainous terrain, including parts of Highway 19 and Highway 28, west of Campbell River, are at particular risk.

The weather service says atmospheric conditions are also favourable to produce lightning.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," Environment Canada said. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."