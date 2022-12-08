Senior charged after 16-year-old struck, killed in marked crosswalk in Saanich
A senior driver who struck and killed a teenager last year in a marked crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., has been charged with a traffic offence in the crash.
Margarita Natalie Citron, born in 1950, is facing one count of driving without due care and attention.
Kaydence Bourque, 16, was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Merriman Drive around 9:45 p.m. when he was hit by a driver. (Crystal Bourque/Facebook)
Citron made her first court appearance Wednesday, one year after Kaydence Bourque, 16, was struck while crossing at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Merriman Drive.
The Reynolds Secondary student was rushed to Victoria General Hospital in critical condition on the night of Dec. 6, 2021.
In a statement following the collision, Crystal Bourque said her son had just got off the bus when he was struck less than "100 feet from our front door."
The grieving mother said her son never regained consciousness after the crash and was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. the following day.
The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with the police investigation, the Saanich Police Department said.
Citron is scheduled to appear in a Victoria court on Jan 4, 2023.
