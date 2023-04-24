Selkirk Trestle along Galloping Goose to close for maintenance

People who use one of the most travelled portions of the Galloping Goose Trail may want to pick a detour as crews begin work on the Selkirk Trestle this week.

Starting Tuesday, April 25 the Capital Regional District (CRD) will be temporarily closing the bridge to pedestrian and cycling traffic so it can raise the bascule portion of the 107-year-old structure.

The work will include an inspection and maintenance of the drawbridge section of the span.

The work on the former CN Railway trestle is a result of a condition assessment undertaken in 2021. The CRD began repairs to the trestle pilings and support structures in February and March of this year.

The work on the lift span of the trestle is part of the continuing maintenance of the popular pedestrian and cycling thoroughfare across the Gorge Waterway.

The Selkirk Trestle is used by more than 670,000 users each year, according to the CRD. It has been a part of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail system since 1996.

The closure will take place outside of peak commuting hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The CRD says when a definite time for closure is determined an update will be available on the CRD website.

The CRD asks users of the trestle to follow the direction of onsite staff and signs while the work is underway.

The closure is not expected to impact marine traffic in the Gorge Waterway.

The CRD says it will continue with repairs and upgrades to the bridge through 2025.