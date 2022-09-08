Seaspan strike targets Esquimalt Graving Dock

A Seaspan labour strike curtailed work at the Esquimalt Graving Dock on Thursday as unionized workers established picket lines at the gates of the dry dock.

Negotiations between the Canadian Merchant Service Guild and Seaspan have so far been unsuccessful in establishing a new collective agreement, despite the assistance of federal mediators.

The rolling strike action began on Aug. 25, with union members refusing work on all 30 of Seaspan's tugboats in B.C.

"Guild members are reminded that in the event that an opportunity for employment were to arise on any Seaspan ULC vessels during this strike, then these opportunities must be immediately declined," reads a notice on the guild's website.

More than a dozen picketers were at the Esquimalt Graving Dock gates at Admirals Road and Colville Road Thursday morning. Union members told CTV News that if negotiations continue to flounder, the strike will continue at the dry dock on Friday.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 191 in Victoria has also directed its members to recognize the picket lines and not cross them.

In a statement issued by Seaspan on Thursday, the company said it "values its employees and the communities in which we operate and are committed to treating all employees fairly and maintaining a strong, capable workforce."

"We are working to resolve the issues and minimize any impacts to our customers and the broader industry," the company added.

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild did not respond to a request for comment on the strike action Thursday.