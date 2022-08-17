Search for Victoria man missing in Spain widens to neighbouring countries
The family of a Victoria man who has been missing in Spain for more than a month say they are broadening their search to neighbouring countries.
Scott Graham, 67, was last seen at the Canadian embassy in Madrid. According to Victoria police, he was reported missing to Spanish authorities on July 15.
Daughters Kaiza and Georgia Graham have been in Madrid for a week, staying near the embassy in an effort to track their father's movements and communicate directly with local police.
The sisters said Wednesday they have been uncovering "small bits and pieces" of information about their father's time in Madrid, but nothing that proves he is still in the Spanish capital.
"We are filling in the blanks however we are facing a lot of the same bureaucratic challenges that we were in Canada," Kaiza told CTV News.
"We haven’t got any new information that can prove that our dad is still in Madrid," Georgia added.
The daughters say embassy staff have been supportive – and so have complete strangers.
"We've been really blown away by the support we've received just from the kindness of people's hearts," Kaiza said, noting she and her sister were only able to travel to Madrid because of the thousands of dollars that were raised through an online crowdfunding campaign.
'HE WAS TRYING TO GET HIS MEDICATION'
The missing man is a kidney-transplant recipient, and has required daily anti-rejection drugs since his operation in 2014.
The sisters say their father was trying to replace his medication after losing his bag in Madrid in the days before his disappearance, but it's unclear if he was successful.
"We know that he was trying to get his medication," Kaiza said. "But we cannot yet confirm whether or not he has actually physically got his medication."
The daughters have translated their online missing-person posters into six languages, including French, Italian, German and Danish, in an effort to spread the search to neighbouring European countries.
"There are quite a few countries that he could get to by land without a passport," Georgia said.
"If he did not have his medication, we don't know what state of health he was or is in," Kaiza added. "That could very much affect his cognitive ability and his ability to navigate this very challenging situation."
Victoria police say they are working with Spanish officials to support the search effort.
The daughters are seeking tips about Scott's whereabouts through a Facebook page and an email account findscottgraham@gmail.com.
"We have gone through all the official routes and at this point it's mostly in our own hands," Kaiza said.
Scott is described as a white man who stands five feet, nine inches tall with a medium build. He has grey-white hair and blue eyes.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 hospitalizations due to Omicron are vastly underreported: grassroots organization
Analysis by a grassroots organization of scientists reveals hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 could be 70 per cent higher than what has been reported since December.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
BREAKING | Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service officer arrested just 4 months after being deployed
An officer with Surrey's new municipal police force – who had been on the job for just four months – has been arrested by Surrey RCMP.
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
-
'General culture of silence': Canadian researcher says NHL not doing enough to support player health
A Canadian researcher with a brother working for the NHL says there's a reason professional hockey players don't seek mental health help when they need it.
Edmonton
-
Police searching for man missing since last Thursday
Police, family and friends are searching for a 64-year-old man who disappeared last Thursday in south Edmonton. Hongsang Rho, also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. on Aug. 11.
-
Fans invited to say bye to Ben Stelter at Oilers' home arena on Friday
Ben Stelter's fans and supporters are invited to a send-off for the six-year-old who died a week ago. A procession in honour of the Oilers superfan who was diagnosed with brain cancer at four years old will travel by Rogers Place on Friday.
-
LIVE
LIVE | New Alberta passport pickup location to be announced Wednesday
Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault is in Red Deer on Wednesday to announce new passport pickup locations across the country.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
-
Huge country music festival cancelled for third time and fans want refunds, answers
One of the largest music festivals in Canada was scheduled to be this weekend. But instead, it was cancelled for the third year in a row.
Calgary
-
What Calgary police are saying about a rise in gun violence, shootings
Calgary police are sharing some insight into the state of gun violence in the city, saying there have been 91 shootings so far this year.
-
Calgary Library closed for the day after unknown incident
The Calgary Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon after an undisclosed incident .
-
HIGHWAY REOPENED
HIGHWAY REOPENED | 1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway motorcycle crash west of Calgary
One person is dead following a morning crash west of Calgary. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have reopened to traffic.
Montreal
-
Minister Jolin-Barrette says French at risk in Quebec after census data
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
The woman who recently accused Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet of sexual misconduct has broken a stereotype about church abuse.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Pod of dolphins rescued from shallow waters off small N.S. island
Residents of a small island off Nova Scotia’s south shore are being credited with saving a pod of stranded dolphins.
Winnipeg
-
WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg
WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.
-
'An honest mistake': house in Manitoba built too close to neighbour allowed to stay
A home in Steinbach built too close to a neighbour's is allowed to stay where it is after city council said the builder made an 'honest mistake.'
-
83-year-old man victim of suspected homicide in Winnipeg's North End
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after an 83-year-old man was found dead in a North End home.
Kitchener
-
Do you want that marriage “to go”? Town of Erin announces drive-thru wedding service
For one day only, you won’t have to go to Las Vegas if you want a drive-thru marriage.
-
Guelph Nighthawks flying out of Royal City, officially moving to Calgary
After days of fans speculation the Guelph Nighthawks franchise would be leaving the Royal City, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) made it official -- the Nighthawks will be flying to a new location.
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter awaits bail decision
A Regina judge has reserved her decision regarding bail for the man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter.
-
Saskatchewan hosts second largest Indigenous language speaking population: Statistics Canada
Saskatchewan hosts the second largest population of Indigenous language speakers in the country, according to a recent Statistics Canada report.
-
Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS
An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Suspicious package investigation underway at Penetanguishene hospital
Provincial police officers and the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit are investigating a report of a "suspicious package" at a health centre in Penetanguishene.
-
Mark Wahlberg visits Collingwood, Ont. gym
The Town of Collingwood was buzzing after celebrity Mark Wahlberg visited the area over the weekend.
-
Driver charged with towing unsafe load walks home: OPP
A driver near Orangeville had to leave his truck and walk home after police said he was stopped for towing an unsafe load.
Saskatoon
-
Committee approves new vision for Farmers' Market Building
The Farmers' Market Building at River Landing is a step closer to reopening.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter awaits bail decision
A Regina judge has reserved her decision regarding bail for the man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter.
-
2022 Saskatoon Folk Fest returns Thursday through Saturday
Jeeyu Birch is looking forward to performing traditional Korean music with her mom and two children at this year’s edition of the Saskatoon Folk Fest.
Northern Ontario
-
Magic mushrooms found in northern Ontario geocache
Police are issuing a warning to northern Ontario residents after a bag of hallucinogenic drugs was found in a geocache in a provincial park.
-
New stratospheric balloon experiments launched in Timmins
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is back in Timmins launching stratospheric balloons to collect data about our atmosphere with scientists from around the world.
-
New passport services available in the Sault
Starting Aug. 17, at Sault Ste. Marie Service Canada office on Bay Street, people can now apply for and pick up their passports.