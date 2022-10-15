Scott Goodmanson elected mayor of Langford along with 5 new councillors

Scott Goodmanson has been elected mayor of Langford, B.C., upsetting longtime mayor Stew Young.

Goodmanson won with 54.1 per cent of the vote (4,483 votes) over Young's 45.9 per cent (3,796 votes)

Young was the first mayor ever elected in the city, which was incorprated in 1992, and has served as mayor ever since.

Goodmanson owns a landscaping business and ran on a platform of affordable housing and accountability at city hall.

"Voters should be heard before, during and after the election," Goodmanson said in a statement announcing his bid for mayor. "I intend to create a culture where residents’ voices are heard, understood and respected – not dismissed or run over."

"This isn't good news but the people have spoken," Young said in a concession speech Saturday night.

Goodmanson will preside over a six-seat council that will include five newcomers as well as returning councillor Lillian Szpak.

COUNCILLORS