School zone speed limits in effect as students return to class

Failing to stop for a school bus when lights are flashing can cost drivers $368 and three demerit points. (CTV News) Failing to stop for a school bus when lights are flashing can cost drivers $368 and three demerit points. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario