Scammers pose as 'bail bondsman' and arrive at victims homes in recent Nanaimo scams

The Nanaimo RCMP are encouraging residents to be wary of a so-called "grandson scam" which is reappearing in the Harbour City.

The scam generally involves a fraudster contacting a senior and pretending to be a relative or loved one who needs money for bail after they were involved in a crash.

"The caller says there is a 'gag order' in place so the victim must ensure to not talk to anyone about the situation facing their loved one," Mounties said in a release Wednesday.

"Most victims are directed by [a fake] lawyer or police officer to contact Purolator or FedEx and provided the necessary information to send money to an address in either Quebec or Ontario."

RCMP say recent scams have also included someone appearing at a victim's front door to collect money.

On April 19, the Nanaimo RCMP received two reports of a suspect coming to a home and posing as a "bail bondsman" to collect money from victims.

The same man appears to be involved in both incidents and is described as having dark skin with a possible Middle Eastern accent. He had a slim to average build, had "afro styled hair," was wearing a dark medical mask and a dark-coloured hoodie.

In both incidents, the victims were on the phone with someone pretending to be a lawyer when the suspect arrived at their front door.

"This scam has been around for years but every so often another layer or twist is added to it. In the latest version, it’s the bail bondsman," said Nanaimo RCMP Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien.

"Regardless of what you are told, if you receive a phone call that sounds anything like this, it's a scam," he said.

"Do not engage with them and hang up the phone. Afterwards, be sure to tell your friends and family about the call so they do not fall for it," said O'Brien.

Mounties are warning residents that if someone shows up to your door and claims to be bail bondsman, do not let them inside and call 911.

If you receive a scam call, you can report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Do not contact police unless you've lost money or personal information, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.