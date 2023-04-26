Scammers pose as 'bail bondsman' and arrive at victims homes in recent Nanaimo scams

Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts of are warning Canadians to be vigilant as reports of "grandparent scams" targeting seniors are on the rise. (Pexels) Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts of are warning Canadians to be vigilant as reports of "grandparent scams" targeting seniors are on the rise. (Pexels)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario