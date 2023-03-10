'Saved my life': Victoria's 'Tiny Town' housing site closing down in September

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment

CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.

CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario