Save-On-Foods imposes 50% capacity limits at B.C. grocery stores

Signs detailing the maximum occupancy of each store will be posted outside and the company says it is working to alleviate customer congestion around its cashiers, deli counters and bakeries. (CTV News) Signs detailing the maximum occupancy of each store will be posted outside and the company says it is working to alleviate customer congestion around its cashiers, deli counters and bakeries. (CTV News)

