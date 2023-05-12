Saskatchewan family rescued from B.C. river

CVSAR swift water teams are pictured on the Puntledge River. May 11, 2023. (CTV News) CVSAR swift water teams are pictured on the Puntledge River. May 11, 2023. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario