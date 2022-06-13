Sailors, kayakers rescued after capsizing south of Victoria

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says that four people were rescued from the waters southeast of Victoria on Monday morning.

The sailors and kayakers were pulled from the waters of the Strait of Juan de Fuca in between Victoria and Port Townsend, Wash.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria says that the individuals were participating in the Race 2 Alaska competition, which has seafarers racing to Alaska from Port Townsend in a vessel that is not powered by a motor.

The USCG says the four people pulled from the water by both the coast guard and good Samaritans in the area Monday were taken to emergency medical services.

The U.S. Coast Guard also warned of a "gale advisory" in the area.

The Race 2 Alaska website, which is tracking racers in the competition, said three teams had capsized but were "all safe" around 10:13 a.m.