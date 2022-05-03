Saanich to build new bike park after man donates 1.85-acre property

The District of Saanich says it's planning to build a new bike skill park after a long-time resident donated his land to the municipality.

Saanich man Edward "Ted" Wilson has donated a 1.85-acre property to the municipality, which will be divided into two sections, with one section being the bike park and the other remaining as a tree protection area.

The property is located at 731 Burnside West, with the southern part of the land bordering the Galloping Goose Trail.

Saanich council will consider an approximately $200,000 plan to bring the bike park to the southern section of the property as part of the district's 2023 budget.

Meanwhile, the district will hold the northern section of the land as a "preservation parcel" in trust, with the area being turned into park space named after Wilson's mother's family name, Wenden.

"This property was purchased by my parents before I was born, and I’ve lived here my entire life," said Wilson in a statement Tuesday.

"It’s a pleasure for me to know the property will continue to be enjoyed by generations to come," he said.

Wilson will continue to live on the northern section of the land. Saanich has agreed to a life estate with him and will take control of the property once that policy expires.

"Mr. Wilson has given our community a tremendous and valuable gift of green space that is wonderfully rich in forest and open spaces to encourage active lifestyles," said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes.

"On behalf of Saanich, I thank him for his generosity and thoughtfulness. His gift adds significantly to our parks and brings real benefit for all our residents with increased recreation opportunities and an enhanced urban forest," said Haynes.