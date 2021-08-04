VICTORIA -- Saanich police say a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of replica guns, drugs and the arrest of two people.

Police say patrol officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle on the Patricia Bay Highway on Aug. 2 and found 10 replica handguns inside.

They also seized drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin.

Saanich police say a man and woman known to police were arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected, police said.